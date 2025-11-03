Tunis - The Tunisian Embassy in London has launched a platform called “Zitouna” as part of an initiative to strengthen economic diplomacy, with the goal of bringing UK investments in Tunisia to the 4 billion dinar mark.

Acting Chargé d’Affaires at the Tunisian Embassy in London, Hattab Haddaoui told TAP that efforts are underway to turn the embassy into a space for generating ideas and activating economic and cultural diplomacy mechanisms, making it a driving force for strategic cooperation between Tunisia and the United Kingdom.

The goal is to strengthen relations, build partnerships with various stakeholders and have a positive impact on Tunisia’s diplomatic and economic environment, he said.

A symbolic open platform

The “Zitouna” Platform is an initiative designed to promote dialogue and build bridges of cooperation between diplomatic missions and key figures from the worlds of finance, investment, and industry, as well as British economic policymakers, chambers of commerce, and the private sector, on issues of shared strategic interest serving Tunisia’s national priorities.

According to the diplomat, “Zitouna” embodies the approach of relying on economic diplomacy as a lever for economic development, in line with President Kais Saied’s directives to make economic diplomacy one of the main drivers of national economic recovery.

The name “Zitouna” (meaning “olive tree”) symbolises Tunisia’s heritage and cultural depth. It also stands for peace, prosperity, and rootedness, with its roots extending deep into the soil and its branches reaching toward the horizon.

The initiative’s organisers aim to make it a lasting and sustainable platform for meaningful diplomatic exchange, bringing together diverse stakeholders in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect, and fostering tangible cooperation that serves shared interests.

During its first session, the platform sought to attract British investment through the establishment of innovative strategies and approaches.

A session to boost investment

This edition provided an opportunity to bring together key players from the British economic scene and create a space for peer learning, enabling economic and trade attachés to compare strategies and exchange best practices in investment promotion.

The meeting took the form of a roundtable gathering economic and trade attachés, diplomats from several embassies (Jordan, Egypt, Italy, Brazil, Ireland, Georgia, Morocco, and Mexico), Tunisian experts who have worked in the UK’s financial and banking sectors for over 15 years, as well as British officials and specialists in finance, business, and investment.

On the occasion, Zied Braham, head of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) London office, gave a detailed presentation on Tunisia’s competitive advantages as a strategic investment destination, the national strategy to attract British investors, and the incentives and facilities available to companies wishing to invest in Tunisia.

The rich and open discussions allowed participants to exchange views on common challenges faced by diplomatic missions in attracting British investment, particularly in the current context and to share best practices and successful approaches.

Future plans

Acting Chargé d’Affaires Hattab Haddaoui added that the “Zitouna Network” aims to become a reliable, periodic, and sustainable platform, focusing in each edition on a different strategic theme, such as renewable energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, food security, technology transfer, and talent attraction and employment.

Each session will bring together a select group of experts, diplomats, economic actors, and decision-makers in the UK to enrich discussions and develop concrete, actionable work plans.

