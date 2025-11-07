Shanghai - The Tunisian pavilion at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened Wednesday and runs until November 10 in Shanghai, launched a promotional campaign to introduce Tunisian olive oil to the Chinese market.

The pavilion also showcased Tunisia’s main archaeological and tourist landmarks, along with traditional food products such as harissa and dates.

Covering an area of 132 square meters, the Tunisian pavilion featured premium olive oil brands and displayed digital videos watched by Chinese visitors, highlighting the charm and authenticity of the blue-and-white architecture of Sidi Bou Said.

On the right side of the pavilion, photos of the ancient El Jem Amphitheatre stood as a testament to Tunisia’s rich architectural heritage. The amphitheatre is one of the country’s most prominent historical landmarks, attracting tourists interested in exploring Tunisia’s deep-rooted history, an area of growing interest among Chinese visitors.

The pavilion also displayed images showcasing the natural beauty of southern Tunisia’s oases in Kebili and Tozeur, the high quality of local date varieties for which the region is famous, and the unique mountain ksour (fortified villages).

The design of the Tunisian pavilion combined mosaic art with images blending the “Khomsa” (Hand of Fatima) symbol and the beauty of Tunisia’s Mediterranean beaches, while also highlighting the richness of its gastronomy, particularly harissa, one of Tunisia’s most iconic culinary exports.

Tunisia was represented at the expo by the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia under the supervision of Ambassador Adel Arbi, in collaboration with the National Tourist Office and the embassy’s Economic and Trade Cooperation Officer, Abdelkhalek Dhoukar.

They provided visitors with detailed information about Tunisia as a tourist destination and about its key exports.

Many visitors expressed admiration for the Tunisian pavilion, telling TAP news agency that the display allowed them to discover Tunisia’s beauty.

The Tunisian representatives also highlighted the incentives and facilities Tunisia offers to attract investment, emphasising the country’s strategic location in the southern Mediterranean, which positions it as a gateway for export-oriented ventures targeting both African and European markets.

The 8th edition of the China International Import Expo is being held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, with the participation of 155 countries, regions, and international organisations, and 4,108 foreign companies.

The total exhibition area exceeds 430,000 square meters, setting a new record. Amid major global changes, this year’s edition aims to strengthen global market confidence through concrete measures.

China has maintained its position as the world’s second-largest import market for the 16th consecutive year. Its imports of goods and services are expected to surpass USD 15 trillion during the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

The cumulative transaction volume of the previous seven editions of the expo exceeded USD 500 billion, helping companies from around the world cope with global market fluctuations and seize opportunities in China’s vast market.

Reports indicate that this year’s expo features 461 new products, technologies, and services, with a focus on future industries such as the low-carbon economy and humanoid robotics.

New themes have also been introduced alongside digital and health platforms, aiming to expand the scope of goods and services consumption and develop new forms of consumer engagement.

This year’s edition has seen over 600 more exhibitors than last year (which had 3,496 participants).

Companies from 123 Belt and Road countries are taking part, an annual increase of 23.1%, along with 163 companies from developing nations.

The African products section has also been expanded, with the number of participating African companies rising by 80% year-on-year.

