A draft agreement to reopen the four gates of the Ras Jedir border crossing was signed on Wednesday during a meeting in Tripoli between Interior Minister Khaled Nouri and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

According to the draft, no fees or fines mutually agreed by both sides will be levied. It also provides for the opening of six electronic registration centres for Libyan citizens' vehicles and the resolution of the problem of the similarity of names for citizens of both countries, according to a ministry press release.

Minister Nouri, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday morning. He was received at Mitiga International Airport by Libyan Minister of the Interior, Imad Trabelsi.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the status of joint security cooperation between the two countries' Ministries of Interior in a manner that serves their mutual interests, as well as to review procedures for the reopening of the Ras Jedir border crossing and the operational challenges it faces.

A joint meeting was held at the Libyan Ministry of Interior to discuss the mechanism for reopening the Ras Jedir border crossing, which facilitates trade between the two countries.

The meeting also examined ways to accelerate the maintenance and upgrading of the crossing to international standards.

The two sides explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations and work to overcome all obstacles hindering the movement of travellers and transit through the border crossings, including resolving the issue of similar names.

