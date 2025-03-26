Tunis - President Kais Saied met on Tuesday afternoon with Minister of Transport, Rachid Amri and acting Director-General of Tunisair, Halima Khouaja, where he emphasised the urgent need for measures at all levels to address the dire state of the national airline.

The Head of State said neither the conditions onboard Tunisair flights nor the adherence to takeoff and landing schedules are acceptable, adding that services could be significantly improved, according to a statement from the Presidency.

He pointed out that the airline's fleet, which once consisted of 24 aircraft, has now dwindled to just 10. Additionally, technical inspections that typically take no more than 10 days at major manufacturers have exceeded 123 days in Tunisia, costing the national carrier tens of billions of dinars in losses—funds that could have been used to purchase new planes.

The President of the Republic also criticised illegal and unjustified hirings made based on loyalty and favoritism, despite there being no actual need for them.

He stressed the urgent need to stop this financial hemorrhage, affirming that Tunisair and Tunis-Carthage International Airport will not be abandoned—just as other key sites, such as the Olympic Village in El Menzah, the Chedli Zouiten Stadium, the municipal pool on Pasteur Square, the Belvédère Park, and other locations in the capital and across the country, have been deliberately neglected in preparation for their eventual sell-off at low prices.

The Head of State noted that Tunis-Carthage Airport has unique advantages not found in many other airports and could be expanded to increase its capacity.

He instructed officials to develop a comprehensive rescue plan to restore Tunisair's former prestige—both on the ground and in the skies.

