Arab Finance: Toyota Egypt Group has signed a strategic partnership with the Spanish VT Batteries SL, the exclusive global distributor of British Girling batteries, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, Toyota Egypt will become the exclusive distributor of VT Batteries in Egypt.

This reflects the company’s commitment to providing the latest global solutions to its customers and strengthening its leading position in Egypt’s after-sales market.

The collaboration marks the official launch of British Girling batteries in the Egyptian market through Toyota Egypt’s nationwide service network, which includes authorized service centers and sales outlets.

Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, commented: “The launch of British Girling batteries represents a valuable addition to our existing after-sales ecosystem, underlining the confidence that major international brands place in Toyota Egypt’s ability to deliver real value to Egyptian consumers.”

Meanwhile, VT Batteries expects to reinforce the presence of the British Girling brand in Egypt through its partnership with Toyota Egypt Group, as part of a strategy to expand into African markets in the coming period.

This step strengthens Toyota Egypt’s position as a key partner in the automotive and after-sales sector in Egypt.

