The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s session with mixed performance across its indices. The market capitalization reached nearly EGP 2.236 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index dropped 0.77% wrapping up the session at 30,397.22 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, lost 0.79%, concluding the session at 3,137.72 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI), tracking small and mid-cap stocks, added 0.25% to 8,360.88 points, and the EGX100 EWI shed 0.07%, finishing at 11,514.66 points.

The session saw a total of 949.313 billion shares traded through 87.945 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 2.433 billion.

Retail investors dominated the market with 83.41% of total transactions, while institutions accounted for 16.58%.

Egyptian investors made up 90.07% of trades, while Arab and foreign investors represented 6.37% and 3.56%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers, with a total of EGP 26.147 million. Arab and foreign investors were net sellers, with EGP 11.297 million and EGP 14.849 million, respectively.

