Arab Finance: Saudi Arabia's premier real estate enabler and investor Sumou Holding is planning to establish the first real estate fund in Egypt, according to a statement.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Sumou Holding’s Chairman Ayaedh Al Qahtani affirmed that the real estate fund will make a significant shift in Egypt’s investment landscape.

Operating in Egypt through Adeer International, the group intends to launch its first project in the Egyptian market soon and expand its activities.

The chairman praised Egypt’s infrastructure sector and new city developments, such as the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein, among others.

Moreover, he unveiled plans to invest in the Downtown area, given its prime location and the development work underway there, which encourages investment in the region. This will contribute to making the region a global tourism hub.

On his part, Madbouly emphasized the importance of the investment protection and promotion agreement between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

He affirmed that the majority of the obstacles facing Saudi investors, which had been pending for years, have already been resolved.

It is worth highlighting that Sumou Holding Group runs its business in eight countries, with plans to expand to 30 countries worldwide.

In the same vein, Ayman Elkousey, CEO of MIDAR, highlighted the company’s efforts to attract diverse investments and accelerate land development in East Cairo.

MIDAR has received recognition from the Ministry of Finance after successfully attracting top real estate developers over the last period.