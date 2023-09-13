The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has signed a cooperation protocol with a consortium of Dutch companies led by the Dutch-Egyptian Co. for Business Development to expand their green fuel investments in the zone, according to a statement on September 12th.

Under the protocol, the Dutch firms will establish green hydrogen production plants to directly supply various types of vehicles and export the green fuel to foreign markets.

This came during a meeting between the SCZone’s Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dein and a Dutch delegation comprising officials from the Netherlands Embassy in Egypt as well as representatives of Rotterdam City and officials from the consortium.

During the meeting, Gamal El-Dein briefed the attendees on the unique incentives provided by Egypt through the zone as a major destination for producing green fuel in the Middle East and exporting it to Europe.

