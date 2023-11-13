Sabaa International for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industry (SIPC) incurred net losses after tax of EGP 3.881 million during the first nine months of 2023, versus net profits after tax amounting to EGP 488,979 during the same period in 2022, according to a November 12th disclosure filed to the Egyptian Exchange.

Revenues fell to EGP 8.426 million during the January-September period of this year from EGP 13.909 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Sabaa is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company’s generic product portfolio includes products focused on different therapeutic categories.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).