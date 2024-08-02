Tunisia - The national radio must regain its glory as one of Tunisia's achievements and "participate in the national liberation war by liberating the country from the criminals who have infiltrated all its components", said President Kais Saied on Thursday during his visit to the headquarters of the Tunisian Radio in downtown Tunis.

"Today, the Radio must be national, not through an editorial line in the journalistic sense, but through a national editorial line. We are fighting a very long war to liberate Tunisia from those who have messed with it for decades, and even more so during the so-called black decade," he was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the national radio station.

The Head of State went on to say that he had discussed with the Director General of the Radio the history of radio, its role in improving public taste and its educational and informative role in all fields.

