Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved a mandatory tender offer (MTO) issued by Raya Holding for Financial Investments to acquire 90% of Raya Customer Experience’s (RACC) share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed firm plans to purchase up to 43.952 million shares, or a 22.1% stake, at an offer price of EGP 7.5 per share.

This stake represents the number of shares complementing 90% of the company's capital shares.

The offer is valid for 20 days as of the trading session on September 28th, until the end of the trading session on October 26th.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Raya Holding logged consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company valued at EGP 892.043 million, up 36.30% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 654.433 million.

