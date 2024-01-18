Telecom Egypt has secured a fifth generation (5G) mobile communication networks’ services license from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), as per a cabinet statement on January 17th.

The $150 million license will enable Telecom Egypt to operate 5G services only for 15 years.

In October, it was reported that the Egyptian government was planning to issue licenses for the operation of the 5G mobile communication networks.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).