Arab Finance: New Fortress Energy Inc. is set to deploy the Energos Winter, a 138,250 cubic meters floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), in Egypt as early as August 2025, according to a press release.

This falls within New Fortress Energy’s five-year agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) through its subsidiary, marking the group’s second FSRU in Egypt.

The Energos Winter will operate at EGAS’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal located at Damietta, joining the Energos Eskimo.

Chris Guinta, CFO of New Fortress Energy, commented: “This deal enhances NFE’s goals of providing reliable and cost-effective energy across the globe.”

On his part, Yasseen Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of EGAS, stated: “EGAS is pleased to strengthen its long-standing partnership with New Fortress Energy through the execution of a second Regasification Service Agreement.”

“Under this agreement, NFE’s second FSRU, Energos Winter, will provide regasification services at the Damietta terminal, contributing to the security of natural gas supply for Egypt over the next five years,” added Mohamed.

