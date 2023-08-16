Naeem Holding’s (NAHO) consolidated profits attributable to the parent company dropped 39.83% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2023, hitting EGP $299.867, compared to $498,370 during the same half in 2022, according to the company’s financial income statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Meanwhile, standalone net profit after tax stood at $30,738 in H1 2023, down from $329,608 in the year-ago period.

Established in 1997, Naeem Holding is engaged in the provision of investment banking services within Egypt and abroad.

