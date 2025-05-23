RABAT - Morocco plans to spend 6.2 billion dirhams ($670 mln) on a 2025-2026 programme to replenish its livestock herd, which has been reduced following years of prolonged drought, agriculture minister Ahmed El Bouari said on Thursday.

Six years of drought caused mass job losses in the farming sector and reduced the cattle and sheep herds by 38% this year, compared to the last census nine years ago.

Under the recovery programme, 3 billion dirhams will be allocated in 2025 and 3.2 billion next year to measures including debt relief and restructuring for livestock farmers, as well as feed subsidies, Bouari told reporters.

The government also includes aid to farmers who retain breeding female livestock, along with veterinary campaigns, genetic improvement and artificial insemination, he said.

In February, authorities asked citizens to forgo the ritual of slaughtering sheep on the Eid Adha this year, to help restore the sheep herd.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)