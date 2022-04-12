Cairo – Mubasher: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced a $266.55 million block trading deal on the shares of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco).

The block deal was executed on 45.82 million of the company's shares, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the consolidated net profits of Mopco increased to EGP 4.79 billion, compared to EGP 2.48 billion in 2020, including minority shareholders' rights.

