Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) has reported an 93.73% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

The company has recorded a consolidated net profit excluding minority interest of EGP 155.426 million during the first nine months of FY 2022/2023, compared to EGP 80.229 million in the same period a FY earlier.

Total revenue increased to EGP 217.528 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st from EGP 115.339 million in the same period the FY before.

The firm’s standalone net profits after tax totaled EGP 100.597 million, compared to EGP 55.469 million.

Mohandes Insurance is an Egypt-based company that offers life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance products and services. Its products and services portfolio fall into two main insurance segments, namely individual insurance and property insurance.

