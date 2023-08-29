Middle and West Delta Flour Mills (WCDF) posted a 26.65% year-on-year (YoY) climb in its net profit after tax for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 29th.

Net profit after tax stood at EGP 271.810 million in FY 2022/2023, compared to a profit of EGP 214.623 million in FY 2021/2022.

The company also generated revenues of EGP 1.870 billion in the last FY, growing by 41.89% YoY from EGP 1.318 billion.

The EGX-listed company is engaged in the manufacture, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and derivatives.

