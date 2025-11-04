Arab Finance: Egypt is implementing a national silo project aimed at increasing storage capacity for wheat and grains and maintaining a strategic reserve to secure the country's needs, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced.

The project covers the construction of around 50 silos in 17 governorates, adding new storage capacity of up to 1.5 million tons. This will bring the total stored reserve to over 6 million tons.

In partnership with the World Food Program, the state launched the Luxor Coordination Center to promote resilience, innovation, and knowledge dissemination in Upper Egypt.

During his participation at the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty in Doha, Madbouly noted that Egypt is working with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to host a global grain storage center in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).