MIDBANK’s corporate credit portfolio saw an uptick of around 53% at the end of 2022, according to an emailed press release on April 3rd.

Meanwhile, the bank’s syndicated loans portfolio grew by 44% last year.

In the second half (H2) of 2022, the bank financed a major industrial group with EGP 300 million and financed two companies operating in the construction and real estate sector with about EGP 600 million.

The bank is committed to collaborating with various banks to finance several mega projects within the framework of its strategy to boost the syndicated loans portfolio.

