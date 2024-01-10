Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has held a meeting with several officials to follow up on the deployment of trained technical staff overseas, as per a statement.

He stated that this matter shall be governed by an institutional framework, stressing the importance of training the technical staff needed abroad through further specialized educational and training programs.

The government needs comprehensive information on the technical staff, including their number, their area of expertise, and the training programs necessary, to meet the requirements of target countries, he added.

Thus, Madbouly has directed the formation of a work group, with the concerned ministers, to set an integrated work plan regarding this matter.

It is worth mentioning that the country expects remittances from Egyptians abroad to increase by an average of 10% over the 2024-2030 period, compared to the past six years, according to a document by Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).