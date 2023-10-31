Tunisia - 3,684 candidacies have been filed for the local elections by October 29, three days before the deadline.

The highest number of candidates was registered in the governorates of Sidi Bouzid and Kasserine.

A total of 3,242 candidacies were submitted directly and the remaining 442 were submitted by people with disabilities, from which one candidate will be chosen by lot for each local council, according to data published on Monday by the Independent High Authority for the Elections (ISIE).

The largest number of candidacies, 258 (221 direct candidates and 37 candidates chosen by lot), was registered in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, followed by the governorate of Kasserine with a total of 213 candidacies. The governorate of Gabes had the fewest candidates, with 50 candidacies (45 direct and 5 by lot).

The data published by ISIE also revealed that some delegations had not yet received any candidacies representing the category of people with disabilities.

"These figures are expected to increase during the next three days of the candidacy submission process," the ISIE said.

Candidate registration began on October 23 in 27 centres spread across all independent regional electoral bodies. The process will continue until November 1.

According to the electoral timetable drawn up by the ISIE, the regional authorities will examine the preliminary lists of accepted candidates by November 7 at the latest.

The final list of approved candidates should be announced by November 28 at the latest.

