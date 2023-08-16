Lecico Egypt (LCSW) consolidated logged net profits attributable to the parent company during the six months of 2023 of EGP 256.900 million, versus net losses of EGP 31.273 million in the year-ago period, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Moreover, the company generated net sales of EGP 2.401 billion in the six-month period ended June 30th, up from EGP 1.468 billion in the year-ago period.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Lecico Egypt achieved a net profit after tax of EGP 191.797 million during the first half (H1) 2023, up from EGP 5.084 million in H1 2022.

Lecico is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture of tiles and sanitary ware products. The company offers its products through three segments: sanitary ware products, ceramic tiles, and brassware.

