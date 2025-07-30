Arab Finance: Korra for Energy & Investment Projects has signed a new contract to build a 1.4-megawatt (MW) hybrid solar power plant for the Esh El Mallaha Petroleum Company (Eshpetco), according to a press release.

Being the first of its kind in Egypt’s energy sector, the project will cost $1 million, reflecting Korra’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that expand clean energy use and boost energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, the solar facility will produce clean electricity on-site and feed it directly into the operations at Eshpetco, covering a portion of its power load sustainably.

The project aligns with the company’s objectives to reduce its reliance on the national grid, lower operating costs, and back its commitment to environmental sustainability standards.

It will also be integrated with Korra’s existing Flare Gas Recovery (FGR) project, which generates 3.5 MW. They will create an advanced hybrid setup providing dual clean energy sources.

This integration is expected to deliver high operational value by enhancing power reliability and upgrading power quality to meet world-class standards.

In this regard, the hybrid system enables Eshpetco to run the solar plant in parallel with generators powered by recovered flare gas, offering flexibility in managing electrical loads across the entire site.

The generated power can be distributed throughout various site units by deploying a smart switchgear system that efficiently synchronizes the solar power, recovered gas, and national grid supply.

This multi-source approach gives the site unprecedented control over its energy mix, instead of being limited to supplying one fixed area.

Furthermore, the hybrid model enhances energy management day and night, allowing the client to adjust and switch between sources based on real-time operational needs.

