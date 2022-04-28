Cairo – Mubasher: The consolidated net profits of Juhayna Food Industries rose by 23% to EGP 526 million in 2021, compared to EGP 428 million in the earlier year.

The company generated revenues of EGP 8.8 billion last year, up 17% from EGP 7.4 billion in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a cash dividend distribution of EGP 188.28 million for 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company's consolidated net profits rose by 27.7% to EGP 490 million from EGP 384 million in the year-ago period.

