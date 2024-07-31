The Federal Government has suspended import duties and taxes on certain items to make them more affordable, aiming to address food inflation in the nation.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who disclosed this on Tuesday, stated that the Federal Government is committed to addressing the situation seamlessly with a view to reducing hunger in the country.

He noted that global inflation is impacting countries worldwide, including Nigeria. Mr. Adeniyi emphasized that the NCS has streamlined export processes to facilitate the efficient movement of Nigerian goods to international markets.

According to him, this initiative includes the introduction of advanced ruling systems, authorized economic operators, and a time-release study designed to enhance trade, stimulate the economy, and create new opportunities.

Mr. Adeniyi further explained that the reforms will provide farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with a faster path to global markets, benefiting their families and communities.

The Comptroller General of Customs added, “We are committed to implementing this measure seamlessly to address the problem of hunger in our nation.”

In addition to the economic measures being taken, Mr. Adeniyi said the NCS is intensifying efforts to combat the proliferation of arms and dangerous weapons through Nigeria’s land, sea, and airports.

Mr. Adeniyi cautioned that disruptions in the supply chain affect foreign investment, distort trade, promote instability, increase scarcity, and hinder revenue collections.

“In these challenging times, let us unite in resilience and cooperation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have embraced the path of peace and dialogue,” he added, urging constructive engagement and cooperation from all Nigerians to overcome current challenges and build a brighter future.

Mr. Adeniyi acknowledged the widespread economic challenges and outlined the government’s commitment to easing the financial burden on its citizens.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts and peaceful progress to strengthen the country’s borders.

