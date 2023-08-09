inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, today launched a Safety Pact to empower its users and drive safety in ride-hailing. The pact includes a number of initiatives aimed at improving safety for all road users.

This includes a predictive system that determines potentially dangerous behaviour of drivers or passengers and blocks their accounts.

Driver and passenger verification at registration, including a full set of documents and a background check, as well as regular photo control of cars and drivers.

Moreover, the new Saferty Pact include education about the app’s safety features, such as the Emergency button and the Share the Ride Route button, as well as a Safety Center with training materials and tips for drivers.

“Safety is critically important to inDrive,” said Moataz Toba, business development representative at inDrive. “The wellbeing of people who use our app is our first priority. We know that to maximize safety, all three parties – inDrive, passengers and drivers – must play their part, and so our Safety Pact invites all our users to help make every ride a safe one. For our part, we know that effective policies and features go a long way to ensuring safety.”

The company revealed that the predictive system uses ride data, user feedback, and conversations with experts to identify key risks. If the system determines that a driver or passenger is likely to engage in dangerous behaviour, their account will be blocked.

Also, drivers and passengers must provide a full set of documents at registration, including a driver’s license, passport, and proof of insurance. They will also undergo a background check.

Cars and drivers are subject to regular photo control. Drivers must send a photo of their car and a selfie to the app. The app compares these photos to the photos that were submitted at registration. If the photos do not match, the driver’s account will be blocked.

The Safety Pact educates drivers and passengers about the app’s safety features, such as the Emergency button and the Share the Ride Route button. The Emergency button allows users to contact emergency services directly from the app. The Share the Ride Route button allows users to share their ride route in real-time with a trusted contact.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

