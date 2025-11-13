Arab Finance: A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Cairo within weeks for the fifth and sixth reviews of $8 billion Egypt's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said during a press conference.

In September, Julie Kozack, Head of the IMF, noted that the fund will combine and complete the fifth and sixth reviews of the EFF program this fall.

Last March, the IMF completed its fourth review of Egypt’s economic reform program, unlocking access to $1.2 billion.

The IMF has recently revised upward its forecast for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 to 4.5%, compared to its July estimate of 4.1%.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).