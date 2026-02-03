DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Her Excellency Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during the preliminary day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026. Under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the Summit is being held from 3 to 5 February 2026.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Also attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The meeting discussed developments in the global economy and key challenges related to financial and monetary transformations. It also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the IMF in support of global economic stability, as well as sustainable and inclusive growth.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that international cooperation is a key pillar for ensuring global economic stability and navigating rapid transformations. His Highness added that the World Governments Summit has established itself as a leading global platform for fostering constructive dialogue and exchanging insights on the future of the economy.

Georgieva commended the UAE’s role in supporting global economic stability, emphasising the value of the partnership between the IMF and the UAE in navigating economic shifts and reinforcing confidence in the international financial system. She also praised the World Governments Summit as a leading international forum for dialogue on future economic challenges.

The World Governments Summit 2026 features discussions on major global transformations across key sectors, offering a foresight-driven perspective on emerging challenges, opportunities, and the evolving role of governments in advancing sustainable development.

The Summit is set to bring together more than 6,250 participants, including over 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, more than 500 ministers, and representatives from over 150 governments, alongside global thought leaders, experts, and decision-makers.