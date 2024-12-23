Egypt - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that discussions on the fourth review of Egypt's economic reform program are ongoing and being conducted virtually, Asharq Business reported, citing IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack.

Kozack added that further updates will be provided once the talks are concluded.

The IMF mission completed its visit to Egypt in November, reporting significant progress in discussions to finalize the fourth review.

Completing the review would allow Egypt to access a $1.3 billion tranche of an $8 billion IMF loan designed to support the country’s economic stability and reform agenda.

