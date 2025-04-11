Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 rose by 2.43% to 30,810.7 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.87% to 3,185.29 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 2.70% at 8,777.71 points and by 2.57% at 12,091.36 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 4.464 billion through the exchange of 1.957 billion shares over 101,248 transactions, whereas the market capitalization reached EGP 2.176 trillion.

Individuals took over 69.48% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 30.51%.

Egyptian investors controlled 78.39% of trading transactions, whereas foreign and Arab traders equaled 16.82% and 4.79%, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 69.213 million and EGP 49.385 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 118.599 million.

