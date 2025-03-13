Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed the fourth review of Egypt’s economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling the country to access approximately $1.2 billion, as per a statement.

This brings Egypt’s total disbursements under the EFF to around $3.207 billion.

The board also approved Egypt’s request for an arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) with access to about $1.3 billion.

Additionally, the IMF concluded its 2025 Article IV consultation with Egypt

