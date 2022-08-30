Zahi Hawass — renowned Egyptologist and former minister of antiquities — said that hosting the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) will create much publicity for Egypt.

He added that Egypt has a great history in which it was able to preserve its nature and climate. That’s why today, in the 21st century, seeing President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi heading this summit with presidents from the world over, places Egypt in the limelight of international press.

Hawass’ remarks came in a special episode of Narrative PR Summit: Leap to COP27, which is running in parallel with Egypt’s preparations to host the conference.

The Narrative PR Summit is hosting a number of key divs that underscore the Egyptian government’ efforts, key achievements, and development projects that feature a futuristic vision for major topics locally and globally.

“In order to innovate, the ancient Egyptian was able to follow up on all the developments around them, because Egypt’s national projects revolved around building — like the construction of the pyramids. That is why I always say that Egypt was built around the construction of the pyramids, cemeteries, and temples. Their belief made them keep track of all the developments around them in the climate and environment,” Hawass explained.

“In ancient Egyptian homes, gardens were very important, as they showed respect and concern to nature. For example, the area that existed between Saqqara and the Pyramids was full of trees and natural scenery. Ancient Egyptians preserved it because it was their life. It was where they would hunt wild animals and train princes on combat arts. So, for the ancient Egyptian, nature conservation was of major importance and existed over 5,000 years ago.”

“All ancient Egyptian stories were related to building and belief in the afterlife. That’s why they left us the temples and cemeteries in which they got closer to the different Gods,” he added.

“Think of Nefertiti, who lived in a very scenic and important area, which is Tel Al-Amarna. The entire city was built by the Nile, where ancient Egyptians would get on a boat and enjoy the greenery and beauty. So, Nefertiti is among the queens who lived by the Nile bank, loved it, and preserved the nature surrounding the river,” he clarified.

For her part, Lamia Kamel — former assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for promotion and Founder of the Narrative PR Summit — said that: “Egypt hosting the COP27 will reflect positively on a number of sectors in the Egyptian state, including the environmental, economic, tourism, and media sectors. It is a great opportunity to highlight Egypt’s varied tourist destinations, particularly as the summit is held in Sharm El-Sheikh, which is one of the most beautiful spots around the world, only made more unique by becoming a green and sustainable city.”

“The conservation of environment, with its climate and resources, was a priority for ancient Egyptians to preserve it for the coming generations. It also falls within the Egyptian state’s current efforts across sectors to promote awareness of the importance of environmental preservation,” she added.

“In the area of tourism, the Ministry of Environment launched the Eco Egypt campaign to promote ecotourism and raise environmental awareness among citizens via a new concept that is relevant to our era and its demands. It represents a new horizon and direction in the promotion of ecotourism in view of Egypt’s cultural heritage and natural wealth, not to mention its unique strategic location.”

This episode came as part of the Narrative PR Summit in its current online-broadcasted edition titled ‘Leap to COP27’, which discusses Egypt’s preparations in the lead up to hosting the climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

