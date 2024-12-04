Halliburton, the American oilfield services company, is preparing three deep-water wells in Egypt to enter into production during the first half (H1) of 2025, an unnamed source familiar with the project told Al Arabiya Business.

These wells are part of the 11th phase of the Burullus gas project at Egypt's West Delta deep-water concession.

Work on the wells is expected to conclude by the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, adding around 150 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the field’s output.

The source detailed that the current phase focuses on well completion, a critical step following drilling.

This process involves lowering pipes to connect the wells to Egypt’s national gas network, followed by testing and preparation for gas extraction.

In addition to the Burullus project, Halliburton is also involved in other initiatives with Petrobel to be concluded in 2025, targeting increased natural gas production.

The company is conducting well stimulation projects across several gas fields in Egypt, in partnership with foreign operators.

