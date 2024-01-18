ADVA Developments has appointed engineering consultancy firm EGEC to supervise the construction works of its projects in Sheikh Zayed City, West Cairo.

The first project covered under the agreement is ADVIDA, a commercial and recreational project being developed on a 21,000-square metre plot.

Ahmed El-Shennawy, Chairman and CEO of ADVA said the projects prioritise sustainable and smart systems, incorporating solar energy, and featuring 85 percent green spaces.

