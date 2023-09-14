A ministerial steering committee met on Wednesday to review the implementation of the Kitchener Canal rehabilitation and development project, which aims to improve the canal’s efficiency and the living conditions of the residents along its course. The project is funded by multilateral and bilateral development partners.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of International Cooperation in the New Administrative Capital, and was attended by the ministers of water resources and irrigation, environment, international cooperation, and local development, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Housing and the Holding Company for Potable Water and Wastewater.

The participants discussed the executive status of the project and the coordination among the concerned parties to accelerate its completion. The project has three main components: establishing wastewater treatment plants, increasing the capacity of existing plants, establishing a solid waste management system, creating sanitary landfills, improving the water quality in the canal, and reducing pollution.

The Kitchener Canal is one of the largest agricultural canals in Egypt, with a length of 69 kilometers. It starts from Gharbia governorate and passes through Dakahleya and Kafr El-Sheikh governorates, serving more than 11 million people in 182 villages.

Hani Sweilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, stated that his ministry’s role in the project includes strengthening and protecting the bridges of the canal and its branches, constructing and rehabilitating lifting stations, rehabilitating industrial works, and installing a monitoring system for the water quality and flow in the canal. He said that his ministry had completed the environmental study for the project and obtained the approval of the Environmental Affairs Agency.

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, said that the goal of the meeting was to make the most of the concessional development financing and grants available from the development partners. She said that a technical committee was formed in 2020 to follow up on all technical aspects of the project.

Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, presented her ministry’s efforts to stop industrial discharge into the canal, monitor and inspect industrial facilities, discuss investment plans for implemented projects and their time frame, and ensure that citizens receive better service. She also offered her ministry’s support to establishments and factories that drain into the canal to help them submit sanitation plans through the Industrial Pollution Control Program.

