Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt maintained their stability on Wednesday, as per Dahab Masr’s data at 3:21 pm.

The 24-karat gold price recorded EGP 7,071.29 per gram for buying and EGP 7,010.73 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 6,188 per gram for purchasing and EGP 6,135 for selling.

Finally, the international gold ounce price reached $4,631 for buying and $4,630.1 for selling.

