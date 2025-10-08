Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt registered a collective surge on Tuesday, with the 24-karat gold rising to EGP 6,051.5 per gram for buying and EGP 6,080 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price also hiked to EGP 5,547.25 for purchasing and EGP 5,573.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold climbed to EGP 5,295 per gram for buying and EGP 5,320 for selling.

The 18-karat gold went up to EGP 4,538.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,560 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 42,360 for buying and EGP 42,560 for selling.