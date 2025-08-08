Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt retreated on Thursday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,228.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,257.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price declined to EGP 4,792.75 for purchasing and EGP 4,819 per gram for selling.

Also, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,575 per gram for buying and EGP 4,600 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price fell to EGP 3,921.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,942.75 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price reached EGP 36,600 for buying and EGP 36,800 for selling.