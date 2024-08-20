General Motors Egypt is planning to export some locally manufactured vehicles to the North African markets, the company’s Chairman Sharon Nishi said.

This came during a meeting between the Minister of Trade and Industry Kamel El Wazir and representatives of General Motors Egypt.

During the meeting Nishi expressed her company’s interest in partnering with the ministry to boost the automotive industry and increase the percentage of local components in its products.

