Tunisia - Tunisian-Algerian B to B professional meetings in the fisheries and fish production sector will be organised from May 22 to 25, 2023 in Algiers, by the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) via its commercial representation in Algiers, the centre announced.

This mission, which will take place on the sidelines of the "Djazqua" trade fair, will be an opportunity for Tunisian companies specialising in the fishing and aquaculture sector to present their products and know-how to Algerian buyers.

The programme of this mission includes a prospection visit to the "Djazqua" trade fair, B2B professional meetings with potential Algerian buyers, and visits to Algerian companies and production sites, according to CEPEX.

