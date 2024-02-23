Ferchem Masr for Fertilizers and Chemicals (FERC) reported a 54.9% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax during 2023, according to financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Net profits stood at EGP 51.372 million during the 12-month period ending December 31st, compared to EGP 33.134 million in 2022.

Revenues climbed to EGP 508.927 million during the January-December period from EGP 213.562 million during the same period in 2022.

Founded in 2001, Ferchem Masr is a specialized company in the blended phosphate fertilizer industry and soluble fertilizers.

