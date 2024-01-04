Egypt is targeting to increase exports of chemicals and fertilizers by 10% in 2024, Chairman of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council Khaled Abul-Makarem told Al Arabiya Business.

He noted that the council aims to access new markets in 2024 via the chemical and fertilizers products.

The North African country’s exports of chemicals and fertilizers exceeded $6 billion in 2023, down by around 30% from roughly $8.63 billion in 2022, he added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).