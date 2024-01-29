Misr Chemical Industries Company’s (MICH) net profits after tax inched up 0.2% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, hitting EGP 281.135 million, compared to EGP 280.585 million, according to the unaudited financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 28th.

Meanwhile, the firm earned EGP 462.378 million in sales during the July-December period of last year, up 1% from EGP 455.841 million during the same period a year prior.

Furthermore, the company’s board has approved raising the issued and paid-up capital from EGP 292.5 million to EGP 438.750 million.

The increase will be distributed over 36.565 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 4 per share.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).