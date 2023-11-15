International Company for Fertilizers and Chemicals (El Dawlia) recorded a 108.6% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

Net profits after tax reached EGP 79.793 million in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 38.255 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, operating revenues soared to EGP 855.653 million from EGP 301.407 million.

Founded in 2001, El Dawlia is an EGX-listed company specialized in the blended phosphate fertilizer industry and soluble fertilizers were added to help support the industry.

