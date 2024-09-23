Waleid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the “Chemtics Egypt Chemicals” plant. The project was launched in the industrial developer zone of Egypt-TEDA in the integrated industrial zone in Sokhna.

The plant, built on an area of 60,000 square metres, will see a total investment of $30m. It aims to produce more than 40,000 tonnes of calcium hypochlorite annually. The project will be executed in two phases, with the first phase set to begin production by May 1, 2025, and is expected to create over 100 direct job opportunities.

Gamal El-Din expressed optimism about the project, noting that it adds to the success story of SCZONE and the fruitful collaboration with Chinese investors. To date, this partnership has led to the establishment of over 160 companies, with total investments reaching $2bn, creating approximately 50,000 job opportunities.

He also highlighted that during a recent promotional tour in China, SCZONE signed contracts for six new projects, with investments exceeding $1.067bn. These projects, covering a total area of 1.2 million square metres, focus on sectors like energy production, glass manufacturing, bromine, and chlor-alkali production, complementing the Chemtics Egypt Chemicals project. These initiatives represent a significant leap in the production of fine chemicals, aligning with Egypt’s strategy to localize several targeted industrial sectors.

Gamal El-Din emphasized SCZONE’s ambition for the Chemtics Egypt Chemicals project to become the largest calcium hypochlorite production hub in Egypt and Africa.

It is worth noting that Chemdi Group specializes in the production of chlorine-based disinfectants and related fine chemicals. The company is backed by technical support from China’s Nankai University and operates three production bases in Dezhou, Binzhou, and Tai’an, along with three additional bases outside China. With a total output exceeding 120,000 tons, Chemdi is the world’s largest producer of calcium hypochlorite, exporting to markets in Russia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.

The event was attended by Cao Hui, Managing Director of Egypt-TEDA SCZONE; Xu Qifeng, Managing Director of Egypt TEDA Investment; Zhang Zongchao, CEO of Chemtics Chemicals, and several SCZONE executive leaders.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

