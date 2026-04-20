Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid presented the government’s economic reform agenda and developments on Egypt's initial public offering (IPO) program during a meeting with the global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies Group in Washington, D.C, as per a statement.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings 2026, was attended by asset managers and representatives of major US investment funds, who expressed appreciation for the clarity of the government’s economic vision and recent executive measures.

Farid outlined the key features of the state’s reform program, noting that it is based on a sustainable institutional approach aimed at strengthening the stability of the investment environment and reinforcing the role of the private sector as a main driver of growth.

He added that improving the business environment remains a priority, particularly in the post-establishment phase, through addressing operational challenges and simplifying legal procedures.

He said the ministry is working to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) during the current fiscal year, alongside securing major deals, while maintaining a flexible exchange rate policy to enhance competitiveness. He also pointed to efforts to convert regional deposits into direct investments to maximize the value of Egyptian assets.

On the IPO program, Farid outlined a timeline for listing Misr Life Insurance Company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, as part of efforts to deepen capital markets and increase Egypt’s weighting in global indices such as MSCI and FTSE.

He added that the ministry’s strategy is built on three main pillars: accelerating investment procedures, deepening investment activity, and advancing spatial development across governorates. He also highlighted targets that include completing investment procedures within four working days and doubling the number and size of investment funds operating in Egypt within two years.

Participants at the meeting commended the transparency of the monetary policies presented and the government’s approach to communicating its reform agenda, noting that this clarity is strengthening confidence among international financial institutions in the outlook for the Egyptian economy.