Egypt’s exports of building materials rose 7.1% year on year (YoY) in 2022, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Egypt Projects and Windorex exhibitions on May 6th.

Exports of the building materials industry amounted to nearly $6.982 billion last year, up from $6.516 billion in 2021, the minister highlighted.

The building materials industry is one of the national economy’s strategic sectors, Samir noted, adding that Egypt is one of the top producers of building materials and equipment in the Middle East.

He also said that the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM) cooperated with the Egypt Expo and Convention Authority (EECA) and the Egyptian Commercial Services (ECS) to host trade missions from 11 Arab and African countries.

This move aims to benefit from the available commercial opportunities as well as meet the demand for different products of building materials from several countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Djibouti, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq, the minister explained.

These remarks were made during the inauguration of the 6th international exhibition for construction and building materials of Egypt Project, in addition to the Windorex exhibition for glass and aluminum, that are taking place from May 6th to 8th.

The events bring together several companies operating within the building materials and construction industry, including the production of marble, cement, ceramics, paints, and glass.

