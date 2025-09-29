Arab Finance: Entlaq has launched its new platform “Arqam”, the first fully integrated Egyptian platform for data analytics and market intelligence, according to a press release.

The platform was developed to reshape the national economic landscape, in addition to securing advanced tools for data visualization, analysis, and reporting.

It boosts decision-makers’ ability to outline policies and business plans within reliable data.

Planning to become a primary driver of Egypt’s economic transformation, Arqam will flexibly offer high-quality data, contributing to national growth, job creation, investment attraction, and improved governance.

Moreover, it serves a wide range of users in the Egyptian market, including individual researchers, students, startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and more.

Within its multi-tiered software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model, the platform introduces a free plan for individuals and students, professional plans for startups and SMEs, and enterprise-level subscriptions for large institutions. It also offers discounted packages for universities and non-profit organizations.

Likewise, the initial Minimum Viable Product (MVP) will be released in September, followed by a pilot soft launch in October, with the full-scale launch including all services and features scheduled for December 2025.

This launch comes at a time when Egypt’s big data analytics market is witnessing rapid growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% through 2031.

With an estimated annual financing gap of $46 billion for SMEs, the platform marks a strategic tool to facilitate access to precise economic insights and deliver real value to investors and decision-makers.

