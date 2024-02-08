President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi announced a new social protection package to mitigate the economic burdens on citizens, as per a statement on February 7th.

The package includes a 50% raise in the minimum wage for all workers in the government to EGP 6,000, instead of EGP 4,000.

According to the presidential directives, government employees' salaries will be increased by at least EGP 1,000 to EGP 1,200.

Additionally, the decree mandates a 15% increase in pensions for 13 million beneficiaries, with the same increase for Takaful and Karama pensioners.

The government also decided to upgrade the tax exemption limit by 33% from EGP 45,000 to EGP 60,000.

The package also includes an additional incentive of at least EGP 500 for level six employees and EGP 900 for the excellent level, at a total cost of EGP 37.5 billion.

The decision will be applicable as of next month.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).